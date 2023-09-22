Pittsfield Police Investigating Tuesday SUV Collision with Green Acres Hotel

Pittsfield Police are still investigating what caused an SUV to collide with the side of a hotel building on Tuesday morning.

The Pike Press reports that around 10:30AM Tuesday a red Jeep SUV left Franklin Street, drove into the driveway of the Green Acres Hotel, jumped the curb and sidewalk, and crashed through the wall of the hotel building causing significant damage to the structure.

According to the report, the vehicle caused damage to three rooms at the hotel but none of them were occupied at the time of the crash. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Pittsfield Police have not revealed the identity of the driver or the cause of the crash. The Pittsfield Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County EMS, and the Pittsfield Fire Department all responded to the crash.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman told the Pike Press the investigation remains ongoing and more details would be released at a later date.