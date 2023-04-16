Pittsfield Receives ITEP Grant For Courthouse Square

Pittsfield is looking to revitalize its square with a recent grant from the state.

The city has been looking to redo sidewalks and street scapes along all four sides of the Pike County Courthouse square.

Last Friday, Govenor J.B. Pritzker announced last Friday that Pittsfield was a recipient of $3 million towards that project as a part of the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, also known as ITEP.

The city has also applied for an Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Main Street Capital grant in year’s past to get the project off the ground.

The Pike Press reports that Pittsfield city offials also received good news on Friday that a portion of the funds will also go towards infrastructure one block north and one block west of the square. The project will now include Adams Street from Madison to Memorial, intersection to intersection and Madison from Adams to Jefferson, also intersection to intersection.

Both the addition and the square project are expected to be finished some time in 2025.