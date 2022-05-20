Pittsfield School Put on Alert Briefly After Report of Person With Gun in Immediate Area

An elementary school in Pike County was put on alert this morning after police responded to a call of a person with a firearm in the area.

Pittsfield Police responded to the call at 7:28 this morning after a call came into dispatch advising a person with a gun was in the 600 block of Clarksville Road. The caller reportedly heard a gunshot at one point.

According to a press release from Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman, Officers soon arrived on scene and made contact with a woman at a residence on Clarksville Road, and the subject complied with officer commands and put the gun down.

Starman says officers determined the suspect was likely suffering from hallucinations from drug use. He says they located and seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia from the residence along with the weapon.

The 50-year-old female was arrested and is being held on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Starman says the name of the suspect is being withheld until formal charges are filed.

He says Pike County Dispatch communicated with the Pikeland School District due to the incident being near South Elementary School. He says school officials had a good plan in place to divert students to another location until the situation was under control, and thankfully, law enforcement handled the situation prior to student arrival and the normal school day was not interrupted.

Starman says the Pittsfield Police Department would like to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Dispatch, Illinois State Police and Pikeland School District for their assistance in the incident.