Pittsfield Schools Closed Off Briefly

By Gary Scott on September 26, 2025 at 6:48am

Pittsfield schools were placed in a safe and secure mode late yesterday morning, after an unidentified man was spotted in the high school parking lot.

Pikeland superintendent Dr Russ Tepen says the administration questioned the man, who immediately left the school grounds.

The safe mode was activated at 11:10, and lifted about 11:45.

Dr Tepen says the school resource officer was contacted, and additional law enforcement were called in.

It was then determined that the school was safe.

No arrests were made.