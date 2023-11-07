Pittsfield Teen Arrested For Child Pornography Charges

Multiple agencies were involved in the arrest of a Pike County teenager for child pornography charges yesterday morning.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, and the Attorney General’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 400 block of Sycamore Street in Pittsfield just after 9AM.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, officers arrested 18-year old Andrew C. Snow of that vicinity for charges of unlawful dissemination of child pornography and unlawful possession of child pornography.

Snow is accused of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of thirteen years old engaged in various sex acts. Snow is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Greenwood says that the investigation began in September when information was received regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. The investigation was forwarded to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Chief Deputy Zack Orr for further investigation. Orr says additional charges are anticipated in the case.