Pittsfield Teen Sentenced to Probation for Child Pornography, Sex Abuse Case

A Pittsfield teenager arrested for child pornography possession charges in November was sentenced to probation in Pike County Circuit Court yesterday.

19-year old Andrew C. Snow of Pittsfield pleaded guilty to two counts of Class 2 felony Possession of Child Pornography and Class A misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse of a minor before Judge Frank McCartney.

Snow was arrested on the morning of November 6, 2023 after law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, and the Attorney General’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Sycamore Street in Pittsfield.

Snow was accused of 10 counts of possessing and disseminating videos, via an electronic device, of children under the age of 13 years old engaged in various sex acts.

The criminal investigation began in September when information was received regarding the possession and dissemination of child pornography. The investigation was forwarded to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

Chief Deputy Zack Orr, who led the criminal investigation, said numerous search warrants were obtained and executed which helped law enforcement successfully identify, locate, and arrest Snow. At the time of his arrest, Orr anticipated additional charges would be filed.

On February 16th, a single count of criminal sexual abuse of a minor less than 5 years young than the perpetrator was filed. No additional information on the investigation was released.

Yesterday, Judge McCartney sentenced Snow to 4 years probation, ordered him to pay an undisclosed county fine. Snow was credited for 43 days served in the Pike County Jail and 212 days served under home confinement.