Pittsfield Woman Dies in Head-On Pike County Crash

One woman has died in a 3-vehicle accident just north of Pittsfield. A preliminary investigative report from Illinois State Police District 20 says that a white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 70 year old Sharon K Brannan of Pittsfield was heading southbound on U.S. 54 one mile north of Pittsfield. A white 2007 Kenworth truck tractor trailer driven by 46 year old Ryan A. Leischner from Beardstown was driving northbound in the same location. The Kenworth tractor trailer was being followed by a 2012 gold Ford Escape driven by Debra K Webb of Jacksonville.

According to the report, Brannan’s vehicle sideswiped the Kenworth tractor trailer, lost control and struck Webb’s Ford Escape head on in the northbound lane.

Brannan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. Brannan’s passenger, 78 year old Gary K. Brannan of Pittsfield was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Leischner refused medical treatment at the scene. Webb was transported from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital also with non-life threatening injuries.