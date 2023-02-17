Pittsfield Woman Sentenced to IDOC For Multiple Meth-Related Charges

A Pittsfield woman who has been arrested multiple times over the last 5 ½ years has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

44 year old Lisa D. Guthrie was sentenced on two methamphetamine-related charges in Pike County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Guthrie was arrested in a traffic stop in December 2016 for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested along with Charles Swarringim of Pittsfield in June of 2017 by Pittsfield Police, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Western Illinois Drug Task Force after a court-authorized search warrant was executed at a home in Pittsfield. Both were cited in the arrest for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes. Guthrie was initially given 30 months of adult probation, 200 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a county fine for both of those arrests.

Guthrie along with 3 others in the overnight hours of January 6th and 7th of last year were arrested after the execution of a search warrant by Pittsfield Police at a residence in the 600 block of North Dutton Street in Pittsfield. Officers located and seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia during the arrests. Guthrie ultimately received two charges of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams from the arrest and was later released on bond.

Guthrie was arrested for a final time along with 26 year old Taylor M. Hicks of Liberty by Pittsfield Police following the issuing of a warrant in September of last year. Guthrie was cited in December after the course of that investigation for one count of illegal use of property where an alleged illegal drug exchange, allegedly facilitated by Hicks, took place at her residence, and for failure to appear in court for arraignment on the previous two possession of methamphetamine charges from January of last year. Guthrie has remained held at the Pike County Jail since this final arrest.

On Tuesday, Guthrie pleaded guilty to a petition to revoke probation on two of the 2017 charges and a possession of methamphetamine charge from the December arrest. In total, Guthrie received 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and had all original fines, fees, and court costs re-imposed. She was given 73 days credit for time served in the Pike County Jail.