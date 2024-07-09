Pittsfield Woman Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charges

A Pittsfield woman will serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections for drug charges.

35-year old Tiffany L. Higgins was sentenced to a total of 2 years in prison, ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine, and given credit for 2 days served in the Pike County Jail.

Higgins pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance from an August 2022 arrest and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams from an August 30, 2023 arrest after a bust by Pittsfield Police and the West Central Illinois Task Force at a residence in the 200 block of Chestnut in Pittsfield.

A co-defendan in the August 2023, 41 year old Earl P. Black of Pittsfield pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced to 2 years probation on a similar charge.