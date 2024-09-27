Pittsfield Woman Sentenced to Probation, Restitution for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly

A Pittsfield woman has been sentenced to lengthy probation for financial exploitation of the elderly in Pike County.

48-year old Brooke L. England pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the charge in front of Chief Judge J. Frank McCartney.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, on February 2nd, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received information from a local financial institution regarding suspicious transactions on an elderly person’s bank account.

Chief Deputy Zack Orr said subsequent to an investigation, several search warrants were issued and executed for banking and financial records. It was determined through the course of the criminal investigation that a significant amount of money was unlawfully taken from the account. An exact amount of how much was taken has not been disclosed.

Chief Deputy Orr submitted an investigative report to the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and England was subsequently charged with financial exploitation of the elderly between $5,000 and $50,000, a Class 2 Felony.

On February 26th, England turned herself into the Pike County Sheriff’s Department where she was booked and released.

England was sentenced on Tuesday to 4 years of adult probation, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine plus restitution in the amount of $100 per month until the amount is deemed fulfilled by the court.