Pittsfield’s Gerard Named Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen 2023

Pittsfield High School sophomore Molly Gerard can now be called royalty.

The 15-year old Gerard was crowned Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen 2023 on Saturday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.

Gerard was the top contestant in a field of 6. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen pageant is open annually to those at least 13 years of age but not older than 18 by December 31st of the current year. The pageant is open to residents of Adams, Brown, Pike, Schuyler, or Scott counties. The competition includes talent, an interview, on-stage questions, and fitness and evening wear.

Gerard is the daughter of Brandon and Miranda Gerard of Pittsfield. Gerard edge out fellow Pike County teen Kadee Rennecker of Barry, who was first runner-up.

In the Miss Quincy pageant, Ashley Miller of Griggsville was first runner-up and Lauren Woodward of Hull was third runner-up and was recognized for Best Social Impact Platform.

Gerard will take over the crown from 2022 Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen Ali Peterson of Winchester.

Gerard will spend much of the next year with 2023 Miss Quincy Shelby Rose during their reign advocating for their social impact initiatives and making dozens of community appearances. The contests serve as preliminaries for the Miss Illinois and Miss America contests.