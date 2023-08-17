Pizza Records Officially Announces Move to Downtown Square Location

Jacksonville’s only dedicated record store made a major announcement last night.

Pizza Records, located in Gillham House announced where their next store front will be.

The building sold earlier this summer when co-owners Colleen & Tim Flinn decided to consolidate their storefronts of their own businesses on East Central Park Plaza. New ownership of the Gillham House have new intentions for the building, and retail tenants began finding new storefronts as early as June.

One of the final remaining tenants, Pizza Records, says they have struck a deal with Rabbi Rob Thomas to move into 59 Central Park Plaza, the former Denney Jewelers location. Pizza Records co-owners Devin & Heather Smock say that the new location will offer an expanded record store and entertainment venue.

The Smocks have intended to continue bringing all-ages entertainment to Jacksonville as they have over the previous 10 months at their current location. The Smocks say more announcements are to come and thanked the Jacksonville community for their patience as they worked on a new venue to move their business.