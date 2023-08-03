PizzaStock To Provide End of Summer Music Festival for Jacksonville, Send Off for Gillham House Location

If you’re still looking to get your musical fix on after the Downtown Concert Series concluded last weekend, Pizza Records has got you covered this weekend.

The first ever PizzaStock Music Fair will be held outdoors at Gillham House, located at 326 West State Street on Saturday starting at 10AM.

Pizza Records Co-Owner Devin Smock says he’s using the model from his Pizza-palooza festival from earlier in the summer with a new theme: “This time around, it’s going to be a full day of music. We have some vendors selling stuff kind of within the Woodstock theme. There will also be some food and drink vendors. We are kind of slowly expanding on the [music] festival-type theme.”

Smock says providing live entertainment to the community on a regular basis is at the heart of his business model, as well as selling everyone’s favorite music and music-themed items.

He says Pizza Stock is the capstone of their time at their current location. Gillham House co-owners Colleen & Tim Flinn announced early last month that they had sold Gillham House in an effort to combine their businesses and to lessen the load of having multiple storefronts going at once. Most of the tenants of Gillham House have found new locations. Pizza Records is one of the final businesses in the space still operating.

Smock says more good things are to come, but PizzaStock will be their big send off: “This will definitely be our last big event here at the Gillham House. It’s been a short 8-9 months, but we have lots of very fond memories here from starting out in one of the small rooms to expanding out into the back. Then, the many awesome things we’ve done since then. There is more to come in the future, soon to be announced. Definitely, with the Gillham House [this last event] is a bittersweet thing. We really loved being here. This event is our last big thing here – the send off. It should be fun.”

Smock says everyone should come and bring a lawn chair to the free, all ages, all day, outdoor event on Saturday: “The setup will be like Pizza-palooza with the music being set up underneath the awning next to our [east] side door. We will have a couple tents set up with seating. The music starts with Jeff Newman at 10AM and we will end the day with Not Petty who will play from 6-9PM. Behind the store, there will be the vendors with their wares and the food and drink options will be there, too. People can come and enjoy music but also get lunch or dinner from the food and beverage trucks.”

PizzaStock will also have a special giveaway. Attendees can enter their name for a drawing for a pair of 2-day passes to the Evolution Festival in Forest Park in St. Louis on August 26-27th. Pizza Records will also be open for shopping during the event.

For more information about PizzaStock, call 217-200-0896 or email PizzaRecords@aol.com.