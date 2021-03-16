Plains Native Charged with Official Misconduct and Sexual Assault on Spfld P.D. Out on Bond

A Pleasant Plains native arrested for official misconduct on the Springfield Police Department is now out on bond.

According to a report by WICS in Springfield, 26-year-old Taylor Staff of Springfield and a 2013 graduate of Pleasant Plains High School, was released from jail today.

Staff was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation on charges of Class 3 Felony Official Misconduct, Class 1 Felony Criminal Sexual Assault, and Class 3 Felony Custodial Sexual Misconduct.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between January 2020 through July 2020 and involved 3 separate victims, with whom Staff had inappropriate contact while as a member of the Springfield Police Department.

Staff has been a member of the Springfield Police Department for three years. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.