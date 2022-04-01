Planning Underway for 2022 City Wide Yard Sale

Planning has begun for the annual City Wide Yard Sale in Jacksonville. Ward 1 Alderwoman Eren Williams says this will be the 3rd year of the City Wide Yard Sale, and with the event just over a month away, it’s not too early to get on the list and start gathering items.

“It is going to be on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27th, 28th, and 29th. I’ll accept anyone in Jacksonville, I accept South Jacksonville too, and a few addresses just outside of town as well. But it’s open for everybody.”

Williams has already had several people register their addresses to be included in the sale. She says getting on the list is free and comes with a lot of exposure.

“I usually get advertising for the participant’s multiple ways. Like this [interview] but I also get the addresses printed when it gets closer to the date. I usually have a week or two before that I cut it off for registering so we can try to get it all into the newspapers. I try to get it into the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, and The Source and we go from there.”

To register for the 3rd Annual Jacksonville City Wide Yard Sale, contact Eren Williams via text message or voice mail at 217-720-1638. You can also register via Facebook message or by email at erenrachaelwilliams@gmail.com