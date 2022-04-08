Plans For Two Jacksonville Coffee Shops Approved, Head to City Council

Two plans for coffee shops in Jacksonville moved forward last night.

The Jacksonville Plans Commission approved petitions for rezoning for the Perk Coffee location at 404 & 408 West Morton Avenue. Shan Clevenger of Niemann Holdings, LLC says its the first time the company is trying the drive-thru drink shop concept.

Jacksonville Development Director Brian Nyberg said during the meeting that no new curb cut would be needed, as the business would be using the existing drive from the old Jacksonville Super Wash location that is currently being torn down.

The second proposal for 1207 & 1209 West Morton Avenue located between Auto Zone and CNB Bank & Trust was also approved for rezone request for the 7 Brew/Take 5 coffee shop-oil change hybrid. Nyberg says the location is set to be sold outright to a development group from Fort Worth, Texas to build the hybrid concept at the location. There are some plat changes and another of other logistical items that will have to take place before construction begins.

Nyberg says though that traffic studies have been done at both locations and they should not disrupt the flow onto Morton Avenue: “Actually with the drawings that I’ve received from the Perk people, it has the stacking order on it [for the drive thru], so the Perk drive thru will have a drive off South Kosciusko Street and one drive off of West Morton Avenue. The other coffee shop, access for it will be through the stop light next to CNB Bank & Trust and on the hill, so that is through the parking lot off of Lincoln Avenue.”

Both plans will now go before the Jacksonville city council for a first reading of the requests next week.