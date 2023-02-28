Plans Set for the Country Financial West Central Illinois All Star Classic

The voting has been completed and the rosters are set for the 43rd annual Country Financial West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic In March.

The game will be sponsored by Country Financial again, and will be held March 17th at the Jacksonville High School Bowl.

The coach for the North squad is Porta/AC Central coach Colin Arthalony.

Voted to the north squad are Gavin Arthalony and Cole Roberts of Porta/AC, Cole Behymer and Sam Carr of Brown County, Ryan Snow and Aiden Neathery of Triopia-Virginia-Meredosia, Adam Musgrave and Nolan Daniel of Pittsfield, Kevin Howell of New Berlin, Even Houser and Triston Gleason of Pleasant Plains, Owne Quigley of Beardstown, and Geno Daniels of Springfield Lutheran.

Roberts won’t be able to play due to a knee injury.

Seth McCoy of Auburn is the coach of the south squad.

His roster includes two of his players..Nathan Barth and Jackson Kern, Thad Bergschneider of South County, Will Merwin, Joe Whalen, Nolan Killion and Michael Wilson of Routt Catholic, Zaidyn Jeffries of JHS, Jaydon Howard and Tyson Brown of West Central, Reese Scott of North Greene, Chase Ralston of Calhoun, and Kaiden Breckon of Carrollton were also voted on the squad by the coaches.

Howard will not play due to a leg injury.

The JHS cheerleading squad will cheer for the south, and the Porta/AC Central squad will cheer for the north.

There are plans to recognize five people before the game…Bob Byers, retiring official Barry Wright, and friends of basketball…Kent Coultas, Darin Seymour and George Haycraft.

Tickets are being sold now by participating schools. They are also available at County Market and here at WLDS-WEAI. They are $7 this year..

Proceeds from the game will go the Morgan County MADD chapter, Camp Courage and the New Directions Heating and Cooling Center.