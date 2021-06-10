Play At Home Weekend Starts Tonight in Winchester

An honorary playground is set to be dedicated this week.

The Laura Paslay Memorial playground is set to be dedicated in Winchester’s Memorial Park almost a year after Paslay’s untimely death at the age of 34.

In lieu of memorials, Paslay’s parents set up a memorial fund for new playground equipment with the City of Winchester since Laura’s passion was education and recreation for young children.

The climbing toy is the other portion of the Paslay Memorial Playground piece. The playground is aimed at giving toddlers more play options at Memorial Park in Winchester.

Paslay’s father, R.J. Says that the dedication will be book-ended by a host of events in the City of Winchester starting tonight: “The playground equipment is installed, and this weekend we are having a Play Local Weekend here in Winchester. Today, we are having the farmer’s market and Music on the Square with Tom Irwin from Springfield. Tomorrow, the bowling alley is offering bowling from 7-10PM that’s $1 a game, everyone is welcome. The cost includes your shoe rental. That would be a pretty cheap evening of fun. At dusk tomorrow, we are having a movie on the square. Then, Saturday at 10 o’clock in the morning, we are having the playground dedication in memory of my daughter who passed away one year ago, almost to the day. It will be kind of a Celebration of Life with the playground ready for the kids to play.”

Paslay says after the dedication and Celebration of his daughter Laura’s life, there will be a cook out on the square on Saturday beginning at 11AM. The newly renovated Winchester Municipal Pool will also be offering a free swim from 11:30AM-6PM on Saturday. Paslay says Plum Creek Golf Course will host special tee prices this Sunday: “The golf course is offering play for $15 for 9 holes, and it includes your cart rental. Of course, they ask for you to call and place reservations for a tee time so they don’t get too congested. That’s everything about our weekend in Winchester. Everybody is invited to come over and help us celebrate.”

The Play Local weekend will feature music in the park by Springfield folk and roots artist Tom Irwin tonight from 7-9PM. The Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-6PM this evening. There will also be city wide yard sales on Saturday 7AM – 2PM. Please call Sandy Long to sign up your home for a sale location or if you would like a map of all the sales at 217-473-5286.

If you would like to reserve a tee time for the golf special at Plum Creek call 217-742-9018. The events this weekend are held in sponsorship and partnership by the City of Winchester, the Winchester Oddfellows, the Winchester Civic Group, and the Winchester Park and Recreation Committee.