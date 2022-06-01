Play Local & Enjoy Winchester This Weekend, Kicks Off with 7th Season of Music in the Park

Scott County residents won’t have to travel very far this weekend to find something to do. The Winchester Civic Group is keeping a new event-filled weekend held over from last summer. The Play Local & Enjoy Winchester initiative will be held this weekend, starting with the monthly Farmer’s Market and Music in the Park on Thursday.

Winchester Civic Group spokesperson John Paul Coonrod says its the 7th year of the highly successful Music in the Park series. He says the only changes this year is that food will now be served closer to time of the music at 6:30, with music set to run from 7-9PM. The Farmer’s Market will run prior to the concert from 4-6PM. Coonrod says the concert line-up features a few new names this year – Balkan Duo on June 9th, which is a violin-piano duet and Springfield singer-songwriter Josie Lowder on June 16th. Old favorites of the music series Ben Bedford, Tom Irwin, Stuart Smith, Reverend Robert, and Jeff Newman’s Portable Beat will all return.

Returning act Levi & Jacqueline will be this Thursday night’s entertainment.

Coonrod says Friday will have discounted bowling at the Winchester Bowl from 6-9PM. Starting at dusk on Friday, the local Oddfellows chapter will host a movie in Douglas Park.

Saturday, June 4th in Winchester a 5K run, walk, or ride will be held starting at 8AM with registration in Monument Park. The Winchester Swimming Pool will also have discounted swimming for the day. The evening will be topped off on Saturday with a bags tournament at 4:30 in Monument Park. A two-person team costs $25, with prizes for first, second, and third.

Sunday will have discounted golf at Plum Creek Golf Course. Coonrod says that the civic group is hosting an escape room at the Winchester Library Sunday from 1-9PM. Cost is $50 per team of 2-10 people. Coonrod says people must call the library ahead of time to preserve a time slot at 217-742-3150. Coonrod says that the Civic Group has really worked hard behind the scenes to make this a great kickoff to the summer in Winchester.

To find out more information, visit the Winchester Civic Group Facebook Page.