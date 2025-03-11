Player Added to All Star Game Roster

One player has been added to the roster of the south squad for the Country Financial Boys All Star Classic.

Lane Hubbard of Pleasant Hill was added to the squad in place of Garret Hazelwonder of North Greene. Hazelwonder is unable to play in the game due to a knee injury.

The game will be played Friday, March 21st at the JHS Bowl. Pregame festivities at 7 PM.

Tickets are on sale for the game at several locations, including WLDS-WEAI. Tickets are $8 in advance. They jump to $10 at the door. There is a coupon for Buffalo Wild Wings on the back side of the ticket.

This year’s game is organized by the West Central Illinois chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Proceeds from the game go to non profit youth organizations.

