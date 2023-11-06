Playoff Football Next Weekend

By Gary Scott on November 6, 2023 at 10:54am

Greenfield Northwestern moves to the quarterfinal road with it’s first playoff road game this year.

GNW scored with seconds to go, to defeat Casey Westfield 16-14 Saturday. The Tigers head out on the road to Sesser Valier for a Saturday game at 2:30.

Sesser Valier dropped Carrollton 34-8 in the first round of the playoffs. WEAI will carry the game live Saturday, starting with the pregame show about 2:10.

The winner gets either Camp Point or Belleville Althoff in the semi finals.

Also around the area, North Greene graduate Ryan Knox has led Athens to the football 2A quarter finals and a date with Nashville there at 1 PM Saturday.

At the 4A level, Rochester remained unbeaten last weekend and stays home next weekend. The Rockets will be at home with Breese Central for a 4 PM game.

And, at the 6A level, Glenwood stayed alive with a 52-51 win over Oak Lawn Richards. The Titans will hosts Washington at 2 Saturday afternoon.