Playoff Football

JHS 41-Richland County 39 Will play at Cahokia next weekend
GNW 42-Sesser Valier 14 GNW plays at Calhoun next Saturday at 1
Calhoun 48-Villa Grove 6
Brown County 48-Athens 0
Camp Point 44-West Central 0 Camp Point hosts Brown County next weekend at 1
Carrollton 28-Oakwood 14 Carrollton hosts Dupon next weekend
Glenwood 17-Joliet Catholic 12
SHG 27-QND 18
New Lenox Providence 63-Springfield 19
Peoria 62-MacArthur 14
Dwight 29-Rushville Industry 26
Porta/AC 9-Fairfield 8
Illinois College 14-Grinnell 7
IC finishes third at the Monmouth Invitation Swim meet
IC VB beats Beloit 3-1