Playoff Football

By Gary Scott on November 2, 2025 at 7:20am

JHS 41-Richland County 39 Will play at Cahokia next weekend

GNW 42-Sesser Valier 14 GNW plays at Calhoun next Saturday at 1

Calhoun 48-Villa Grove 6

Brown County 48-Athens 0

Camp Point 44-West Central 0 Camp Point hosts Brown County next weekend at 1

Carrollton 28-Oakwood 14 Carrollton hosts Dupon next weekend

Glenwood 17-Joliet Catholic 12

SHG 27-QND 18

New Lenox Providence 63-Springfield 19

Peoria 62-MacArthur 14

Dwight 29-Rushville Industry 26

Porta/AC 9-Fairfield 8

Illinois College 14-Grinnell 7

IC finishes third at the Monmouth Invitation Swim meet

IC VB beats Beloit 3-1