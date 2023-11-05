Playoff High School Scoreboard for the Week of 11/5

By Benjamin Cox on November 5, 2023 at 3:02pm

Two WIVC teams advanced on in the Class 1A football playoffs.

Camp Point defeated Calhoun at Hardin on Saturday 32-14. Camp Point will host Belleville Althoff Catholic on Saturday.

Greenfield-Northwestern scored in a last-second drive to down Casey-Westfield at home 16-14. The Tigers will travel down to Sesser-Valier on Saturday.

Two Sangamo Conference also advanced on Saturday.

Athens defeated Red Bud at home 34-13. The Warriors will visit Nashville on Saturday in the Quarterfinals.

Maroa-Forsyth smashed Momence 42-6 at home. Maroa-Forsyth will welcome in Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday.

Another Sangamo Conference team advance to the 3A Quarterfinals. Stanford-Olympia got by Greenville on the road 40-20. The Spartans will host Roxana on Saturday.

In 4A, Rochester will get Breese Central on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

In 5A, Sacred Heart-Griffin’s season came to an end, as they nearly upset top-seed Morris at home 39-36.

In 6A, another Central State 8 squad moved on in an overtime victory, Chatham-Glenwood stopped Oak Lawn-Richards 52-51. They will face Washington in the quarterfinals.

Game times are to be decided this week.