Playoff High School Scoreboard for the Week of 11/5

Two WIVC teams advanced on in the Class 1A football playoffs.
Camp Point defeated Calhoun at Hardin on Saturday 32-14. Camp Point will host Belleville Althoff Catholic on Saturday.
Greenfield-Northwestern scored in a last-second drive to down Casey-Westfield at home 16-14. The Tigers will travel down to Sesser-Valier on Saturday.
Two Sangamo Conference also advanced on Saturday.
Athens defeated Red Bud at home 34-13. The Warriors will visit Nashville on Saturday in the Quarterfinals.
Maroa-Forsyth smashed Momence 42-6 at home. Maroa-Forsyth will welcome in Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday.
Another Sangamo Conference team advance to the 3A Quarterfinals. Stanford-Olympia got by Greenville on the road 40-20. The Spartans will host Roxana on Saturday.
In 4A, Rochester will get Breese Central on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
In 5A, Sacred Heart-Griffin’s season came to an end, as they nearly upset top-seed Morris at home 39-36.
In 6A, another Central State 8 squad moved on in an overtime victory, Chatham-Glenwood stopped Oak Lawn-Richards 52-51. They will face Washington in the quarterfinals.
Game times are to be decided this week.