Playoff pairings set for area football

By Gary Scott on October 24, 2021 at 1:29pm

Jacksonville will play in its first playoff game since 2016 next Saturday night.

The Crimsons will head to unbeaten Mahomet Seymour at the 5A level. The game will be played at 7 PM Saturday.

Not too far away, West Central heads to Arcola for a 2 PM game Saturday.

Carrollton will stay home to host Shelbyville in a 1 PM start Saturday. Greenfield-Northwestern stays in Greenfield to play Salt Fork, also at 1 Saturday.

North Mac plays at the 2A level at Bismarck Henning.

Beardstown is at Williamsville in 3A ball. No times or dates have been assigned yet.