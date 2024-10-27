Playoff Pairings

By Gary Scott on October 26, 2024 at 9:00pm

Jacksonville is headed north to play the first round of the playoffs.

JHS will be at Joliet Catholic next Saturday night at 7:30 for the two teams’ playoff opener. Both teams are 6 and 3, and met for the only other time in the Crimsons’ deepest playoff run about 20 years ago.

The winner gets either SHG or Mahomet Seymour in the second round. That game will be played at Mahomet.

At the 1A level, West Central hosts Carrollton next Saturday at 3 PM, with the winner to play either Belleville Althoff or Dupo.

Also at the 1A level, Greenfield Northwestern hosts Brown County next Saturday afternoon at 2, Routt is on the road to Casey Westfield, Calhoun will welcome Moweaqua Central A and M, and Camp Point stays home for Nokomis.

On the other side of the 1A bracket, Rushville Industry welcomes Galena Friday night at 7.

At the 2A level, North Mac goes to ALAH. In the 3A pairings, New Berlin will be home to meet Benton.

The 4A games of interest keeps Rochester home for Peoria Notre Dame, pushes Normal U High to Manteno, and Taylorville to Waterloo.

In 6A action, Glenwood stays in Chatham to play Crete Monee, and Springfield will travel to East St Louis.

Teams now have until sometime Monday to set the date and time.