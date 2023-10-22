Playoff Qualifiers

By Gary Scott on October 21, 2023 at 8:50pm

Jacksonville High School did not make the football playoffs, but six of its opponents did.

JHS finished at 4-5. Four 4-5 teams did make the playoffs, including Quincy Notre Dame.

Lincoln came in as a 16th seed and will play at top seeded Rochester. 14th seeded Peoria Notre Dame will play at number 3 Kewanee High. And 9th seeded Normal U High will be at 8th seeded Coal City. That’s all in 4A.

9th seeded Sacred Heart Griffin goes to 8th seeded Calumet City. And 11th seeded Decatur MacArthur plays at number 6 Metamora.

In class 1A, West Central is seeded 10th and will play at 2 PM next Saturday at 3rd seeded Catlin Salt Fork. GNW is seeded third and will host number 14 Nokomis. Calhoun got a 9th seed and will play at 8th seeded Hayworth.

Also in 1A, 15th seeded Carrollton goes to number 2 Sesser Valier. And top seeded Camp Point hosts 16th seed Bridgeport Red Hill.

The 2 A pairings find 14th seeded Auburn at number 3 Johnston City.

And the 6A pairings finds Glenwood at number 6 and hosting 11th seeded Bloomington High.

Most times will be announced later.