Playoffs Set for IHSA

By Gary Scott on October 18, 2026 at 7:23am

Jacksonville will get a bye in the first round.

JHS would play the winner of the East Peoria and Cahokia game at KR Field. Winner likely gets Rochester.

Camp Point, GNW, and Calhoun also get first round byes.

Both Pleasant Hill and Routt are in after yesterdays’ football game, won by Routt 14-12. Routt is in 2-A and will travel to Auburn.

Pleasant Hill goes to Oakwood.

Carrollton will host Athens. Triopia is on the road to Havana.

In 2-A, Beardstown hosts Eastland Pearl City. Pleasant Plains goes to Farmington.

In 3-A, Porta plays at Greenville.

SHG and Rochester also get byes in 4-A. Lincoln goes to Highland in the opening round.

In 5-A, Springfield plays at Carbondale. In 6A, Glenwood is at Chicago Brooks