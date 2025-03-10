Pleasant Hill Crash Remains Under Investigation

By Benjamin Cox on March 10, 2025 at 5:39am

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the cause of a three-vehicle collision near Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, at approximately 1:45PM Tuesday, Pike County 9-1-1 dispatch received a report of a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.

Subsequent to an investigation, it was determined a 2012 Ford UTV driven by 77-year old Jesse L. Beasley of Pearl was traveling eastbound on East Quincy Street. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the lane of travel and struck an unoccupied 2019 GMC Yukon SUV, which then caused the Yukon to roll forward and strike an unoccupied Kia SUV.

Beasley and a passenger were transported from the scene by the Pike County Ambulance Service to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield for unspecified injuries.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by the Pleasant Hill Fire Department and the Spring Creek Fire Department.

Greenwood says the crash remains under further investigation.

