Pleasant Hill CUSD #3 Goes Remote After COVID Cases

A Pike County school district has had to return to remote learning due to an uptick of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Pleasant Hill Superintendent Ron Edwards notified parents of two additional positive COVID-19 cases within the district. According to WGEM this morning, the district has five positive cases and several people in quarantine.

Edwards said in the announcement to parents that staff will work from home until October 18th with a possible return to in-person instruction on Monday, October 19th. Edwards has asked parents to remain positive and patient as they meet the challenges of remote instruction in the mostly rural district of around 300 students.

According to WGEM, each student has been given a laptop to participate in Google Meets and Zoom meetings with teachers for the next next two weeks. Pleasant Hill Administrator Kylee Orr told WGEM that multiple teachers move between the elementary and high school building, making quarantine and limiting exposure a difficult option, bringing about the decision to just close the schools and to go remote.

Parents with questions can call the district office at 217-734-2311 for more information.