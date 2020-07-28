Pleasant Hill Drug Investigation Nets 3 Arrests

A two-month long drug bust investigation in Pike County netted 3 arrests today. The Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of East Clay Street in Pleasant Hill on May 6th. Upon execution of the warrant, methamphetamine and a small indoor cannabis grow was seized. The items were sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The Pike County State’s Attorney’s office reviewed the lab reports and issued arrest warrants for three individuals today. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 39 year old Chance M Lippincott, 33 year old Rebecca D. Higgins, and 36 year old Stacy E Little all of Pleasant Hill.

Lippincott has been arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal manufacture of cannabis. Higgins has been cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Little was cited for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services assisted with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are pending.