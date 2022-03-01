Pleasant Hill Drug Warrants Nets Two Arrests

Two individuals were arrested in Pleasant Hill yesterday after an execution of a search warrant for drugs.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, yesterday at 4:43PM, the West Central Illinois Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Pleasant Hill Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence located in the 300 block of Mound Street in Pleasant Hill.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, authorities arrested 25 year old Philip R. Stauffer of Pleasant Hill on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of firearms and/or ammunition, resisting arrest, three Pike County failure to appear warrant charges for drugs, and a Calhoun County failure to appear warrant on possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities also arrested 27 year old Nickie M. Shewmake of Pleasant Hill on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, obstructing justice, and concealing or aiding a fugitive of justice.

Both are currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail in lieu of a first appearance in court.