Pleasant Hill Man Arrested After Months-Long Drug Investigation

Pleasant Hill police concluded a months long drug investigation today with an arrest. On the afternoon of April 14th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and the Pittsfield Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 100 block of Randall Drive, Pleasant Hill, Illinois. Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine, suspected LSD, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and cannabis was located and seized. The suspects were released pending confirmation of the controlled substances by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

Today, 20 year old Brandon L Knight of Pleasant Hill was arrested on a Pike County warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Additionally, a juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Pike County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy and Pleasant Hill Chief of Police Zack Orr said in a press release that the investigation began back in April after a concerned citizen came forward with information they received from social media.

Knight was previously arrested and charged for similar offenses in November 2019 in Callaway County, Missouri.

Knight is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.