Pleasant Hill Man Arrested By ISP for Child Porn Possession

The Illinois State Police have arrested a Pike County man on possession of child pornography.

ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation have announced the arrest of 29 year old John Coultas of Pleasant Hill for Class 2 felony possession of child pornography.

In February 2020, ISP DCI agents initiated an investigation after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force gathered evidence from Coultas. ISP gained access to the digital devices through an advancement in technology which led to the discovery of child pornography last month.

Today, Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren filed charges against Coultas for Possession of Child Pornography. Pike County Circuit Judge J. Frank McCartney issued an arrest warrant for Coultas, who was taken into custody by ISP DCI Agents. Coultas was transported to the Pike County Jail where he remains in custody, with bond set at $400,000. ISP says the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at (217) 782-4750.