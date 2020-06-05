Pleasant Hill Man Arrested For Trespass, Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

The Pleasant Hill Police and Pike County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for trespassing and failing to register as a sex offender. Pike County Sheriff Zack Orr says that law enforcement in Pike County arrested 21 year old Spencer A. Miller of Pleasant Hill after an investigation led them to the Pike County Public Housing grounds in Pleasant Hill.

Throughout the last week, the Pleasant Hill Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department have conducted sex offender compliance checks on Miller’s registered sex offender address and observed Miller was not present at his registered address.

Law enforcement conducted surveillance on the Pike County Housing and arrested Miller today at 12:30. Miller was located at an apartment at the housing complex. The criminal trespass to state-supported property charge comes after Miller was advised he was not allowed on the Pike County Housing property due to his sex offender registration. Miller is currently lodged at the Pike County Jail.