Pleasant Hill Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges in Christian County

A Pleasant Hill man has been arrested in Christian County by the Illinois State Police on child pornography charges.

The State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced yesterday the arrest of 38-year old Georg Goins of Pleasant Hill for alleged distribution of child pornography.

According to the report, DCI agents initiated an investigation on June 23rd after learning a subject was distributing child pornography through an online platform. During the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating that Goins was possessing and disseminating child pornography from his residence in Mount Auburn. Through the investigation it was also determined that Goins was a registered sex offender.

On Wednesday, DCI Zone 4 agents arrested Goins at his residence. He has been charged with 4 counts of disseminating child pornography. Goins was transported to the Christian County Jail in lieu of bond. Goins is scheduled to make his first appearance in Christian County Circuit Court today.

ISP DCI Zone 4 was assisted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. Anyone with further information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750.