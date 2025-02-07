Pleasant Hill Man Sentenced to 7 Additional Years in Prison on Child Pornography Charge

A Pike County man received additional prison time today in Pike County Circuit Court on child pornography charges.

31-year old John L. Coultas, formerly of Pleasant Hill, pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography today. Coultas was arrested on March 10, 2023 by the Illinois State Police on 14 child pornography possession charges. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation agents initiated an investigation in February 2020 into Coultas’ activities online after learning he was distributing child pornography through an online platform. ISP gained access to Coultas’ digital devices through an advancement in technology, which led to the discovery of child pornography in February 2023.

Prior to Coultas’ arrest on those charges, he was arrested by State Police investigators in April 2022 on two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. While awaiting trial on the child pornography charges, Coultas pleaded guilty to the two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, domestic battery, and a prior methamphetamine possession arrest and was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Judge Charles H.W. Burch sentenced Coultas to 7 additional years in prison along with additional fines. He was given credit for 39 days served on the child pornography charges.