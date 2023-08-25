Pleasant Hill Man’s Charges Dropped

A Pleasant Hill man arrested for allegedly making threats in March had his charges dismissed in Pike County Circuit Court.

41-year old Gary L. Segebart of Pleasant Hill was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on the evening of February 27th in Pleasant Hill after a complainant reported someone making threats. Following an investigation, deputies arrested Segebart on charges of obstructing justice and disorderly conduct.

Further information on the threats and nature of the arrest have not been made public. The Pike County State’s Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the charges against Segebart. Reasons for the dismissal are not currently available.