Pleasant Hill School District Mourning Loss of Student

According to a release by Pleasant Hill Community Unit School District Superintendent Kylee Orr at approximately 8:00 pm Wednesday, Orr says it is with deep sadness that she informs Pleasant Hill families about a tragic accident that has resulted in a significant loss in both their schools and community.

She says on Wednesday afternoon, a sixth-grade student at Pleasant Hill Elementary died from injuries he sustained in an accident. Orr says the district is committed to doing everything it can to help students with the grieving and healing process.

School is in session today and Pleasant Hill has activated their crisis counseling team to be at the schools. She says there will be counselors and therapy dogs at both schools to support students throughout the day.

Orr goes on to say this loss will affect everyone in their school family and in the Pleasant Hill Community, students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and they are encouraging parents to talk with their child.

She says at this time, the district will not be releasing the name of the student out of respect for the privacy of the families.

According to a separate and initial report by the Illinois State Police, at approximately 3:15 pm Wednesday, officers responded to a fatal incident involving a truck and a pedestrian on a bicycle that occurred in the vicinity of West Quincy Street and IL-Route 96 in Pleasant Hill.

IL Route 96 was closed until approximately 6:00 pm according to ISP. No further information has been released by either the Illinois State Police or Pleasant Hill School District at this time.