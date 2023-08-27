Pleasant Hill’s Summer Food Program Receives Governor’s Hometown Award

A village in Pike County has been awarded a top honor by the governor’s office for their initiative to feed children over the summer.

Pleasant Hill’s Summer Food Program was chosen as this year’s Governor’s Cup winner in the Governor’s Hometown Awards. The award is chosen annually by a panel of six judges who were given 45-minute presentations by each of the finalists.

The Pleasant Hill Summer Food Program is an all-volunteer and donation-funded program that has been operating since June of 2018. It provides meals throughout the summer break to any child ages 0-18. No financial guidelines or paperwork are required to be completed to get a hot meal and bonus sack lunch on Tuesday and Thursday each week through the summer. Over 2,000 meals are served throughout the summer in a village of 963 people. Any child in the surrounding area is welcome to come and participate. Meals are served in to-go containers for easy pickup for families.

The Summer Food Program was nominated for The Governor’s Hometown Award by Kathy Hart in the project category of “Healthy Futures.”

For the next year, The Governor’s cup will be displayed at the Village of Pleasant Hill and will have their name engraved on it as the 2023 winner.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, in partnership with the governor’s office, sponsors the award recognizing people who contribute to projects that improve their community’s quality of life. The other finalists were from Joliet, Flossmoor, and Plainfield. Overall, 37 projects were nominated 0for the award.