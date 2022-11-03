Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents

Pleasant Plains Police are asking the public for help in identifying these two individuals in connection to a rash of theft or attempted theft at multiple Dollar General stores Sunday.

Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft.

According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.

According to the report, after that attempted theft was thwarted, the man and woman were able to commit felony retail theft at the Dollar General store in Ashland. The same pair then later attempted another theft at the New Berlin Dollar General Store.

Chief Long asks for anyone who recognizes either of the individuals to contact the Pleasant Plains Police Department at 217-626-1351 or the Ashland Police Department at 217-476-8191.

Chief Long says any tips will remain anonymous.