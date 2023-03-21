Pleasant Plains Authorities Searching For Alleged Counterfeiters

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasant Plains Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly passed counterfeit currency.

According to a report on the Pleasant Plains Police Department’s Facebook Page, two male subjects entered the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains at approximately 7:40PM on Sunday and are alleged to have passed counterfeit currency during separate purchases of merchandise.

Police say both men left the area heading westbound in a newer, mid-size SUV.

If you have any information concerning the incident, you can leave an anonymous tip with the Pleasant Plains Police at 217-626-1351, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666, or call the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website at cashfortips.us. or use the P3 mobile app. If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward.