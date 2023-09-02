Pleasant Plains Boy Battling Neuroblastoma To Have Parade Today

A young boy from Pleasant Plains fighting a rare form of cancer is having a special parade this weekend in celebration of his birthday.

Two year old Grayson Robinson was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma in January. He had to undergo months of chemotherapy and two bone marrow transplants since that time. His mother, Hayle Cota has been unable to work to be by his side during his treatments.

To celebrate his upcoming “golden” birthday on Sunday, Cota and her family are hosting a parade this tomorrow in his honor. According to sources, Grayson wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.

According to a report from Newschannel 20, the next phase of Grayson’s treatment will be immunotherapy that uses medicine to target the nerves. His doctor said he is responding well to treatment but he still has a long way to go. Treatment can last up to a year and a half.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with hospital bills. To be a part of the parade, contact Hayle on Facebook.