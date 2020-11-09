Pleasant Plains Community Club’s Mini Festival of Wreaths & Trees Kicks Off Saturday

The Pleasant Plains Community Club will host its first-ever Mini Festival of Wreaths and Trees at the Pleasant Plains Community Building on Saturday. Silent auction donors can pick up wreaths and 4 foot or 7 foot trees for decoration at the Pleasant Plains Community Building Wednesday through Friday from 10AM to 6PM.

The display will be on the Community Clubs’s Facebook page. The wreaths and trees will be part of a silent auction along with a number of specialty baskets. The auction closes on December 5th.

The display will be open for silent auction bids from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 20th, November 27th, November 29th and December 4th and 5th, and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Admission is free.