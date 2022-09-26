Pleasant Plains Community Praying For Football Player

The Pleasant Plains community is searching for prayers and good thoughts for a young football player this morning.

Pleasant Plains’ Jayden Veesenmeyer experienced a medical emergency on the sidelines this past Saturday afternoon in Riverton causing the game to be postponed. According to WMAY, Veesenmeyer came to the sidelines late in the first half and collapsed. Veesenmeyer is currently hospitalized. The football game was halted and will be finished at a later date.

Pleasant Plains also cancelled its scheduled homecoming parade yesterday and a JV football game today. Pleasant Plains High School was opened yesterday afternoon so students could meet with counselors and teachers.

Other area schools are asking students to wear blue today as a sign of support for Veesenmeyer.