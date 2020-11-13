Pleasant Plains High Graduate’s Murder in Dallas Featured on Dateline NBC Tonight

The 2015 murder of a Dallas pediatric dentist who graduated from Pleasant Plains High School will be profiled tonight on Dateline NBC.

35 year old Kendra Hatcher, a 1998 graduate of Pleasant Plains, was fatally shot on September 2nd, 2015 in the parking garage of her upscale Dallas apartment building. During a subsequent investigation by police, Hatcher’s murder turned out to be a murder-for-hire plot, orchestrated by then-31 year old Brenda Delgado. Delgado was allegedly jealous of Hatcher’s relationship with Delgado’s ex-boyfriend, 38 year old Ricky Paniagua.

Delgado was sentenced to life in prison in June 2019 for hiring two people – a single mother Crystal Cortes and a well-known Dallas small-time marijuana dealer 35 year old Kristopher Love. Cortes was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Love was sentenced to death. Love was the first Dallas County killer sent to death row since 2013. Delgado escaped the death penalty for her role in the killing because of an extradition agreement with Mexico, a place she hid for six months.

Lead investigator Eric Barnes and Dallas District Attorney prosecutor Kevin Brooks are interviewed as part of the 2 hour program which airs tonight at 8PM.