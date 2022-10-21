Pleasant Plains Middle School Designated Special Olympics National Banner School, ESPN Honor Roll Award Winner

Pleasant Plains Middle School is being nationally honored for their unified sports programs.

Laura Williams, Special Education Teacher and Unified Sports Coach at Pleasant Plains Middle School, says that the Special Olympics has designated the middle school as a National Banner Unified Champion School this year. Only 12 schools (Elementary through College in the state have been designated for the honor.

Williams says Pleasant Plains Middle School met all of the 10 standards that include successful unified sports, inclusive student leadership, whole-school engagement from students to the school board, and sustainability of programs.

Out of all the schools that received the National Banner designation, Pleasant Plains Middle School was also awarded the ESPN Special Olympics Honor Roll for Unified Champion Schools, becoming one of 25 schools in the nation receiving that honor.

The school will receive their in a presentation at 9AM on Thursday, October 27th in a ceremony at the school. You can hear WLDS News’ exclusive, full interview with Laura Williams at this link.