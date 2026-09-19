Pleasant Plains Middle School named National Banner Unified Champion School for second 4-year term in a row

By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2026 at 7:34pm

Pleasant Plains Middle School has been named a National Banner Unified Champion School for the 2025-to-2029 period, earning the distinction for the second consecutive four-year period.

The recognition comes from Special Olympics Illinois and requires schools to meet ten standards focused on inclusive sports, student leadership and whole-school engagement.

According to a press release, Pleasant Plains Middle School is the only school in Central Illinois with National Banner status. Of more than 400 Unified Champion Schools in Illinois, just 21 currently hold the National Banner designation.

Students at Pleasant Plains participate together in Unified Bocce Ball, Bowling, Basketball, Esports and Cornhole. The school community has also raised more than eight-thousand dollars each of the past two years through the Special Olympics Illinois Cool School Polar Plunge.

PPMS students have also served for nine years on the statewide Unified Generation Committee, with several students serving as co-chairs.

The school’s National Banner presentation is scheduled for Friday, November 20th, at Pleasant Plains Middle School.