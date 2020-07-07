Pleasant Plains Middle School Teacher Resigns After Suspension for Racist Remarks On Social Media

A Pleasant Plains Middle School Math Teacher who admitted to making racist social media comments has resigned. Pleasant Plains 7th Grade Math Teacher Luke Jason tendered his resignation to the district today in an announcement from the district’s counsel, according to WICS. The school district accepted the resignation effective immediately.

Jason, a tenured math teacher at Pleasant Plains Middle School, made comments on his Facebook page in April 2015 and a more recent one on a former student’s page that depicted racial slurs and promoted violence against protesters. The district issued Jason a 10-day suspension for the comments. The district’s counsel also told WICS that the Illinois State Board of Education had also initiated its own independent investigation into the matter. The State Board of Education has license authority and could possibly take away his teaching license at the conclusion of their investigation.