Pleasant Plains Middle School Teacher Suspended For Racist Social Media Posts

A Pleasant Plains middle school teacher has been suspended for racist Facebook posts. According to Springfield Leaks, Luke Jason, a 7th grade math teacher at Pleasant Plains Middle School, has been suspended for 10 days without pay after making several racist remarks about University of Wisconsin basketball player Frank Kaminsky on his Facebook Page, and writing “run them over” on a student’s Facebook page in regards to a post depicting a political protest.

Springfield Leaks obtained a letter of suspension written by Superintendent Matthew Runge, saying the conduct “erodes your ability to serve as a credible role model for students and [compromises] your reputation and that of the district.”

Besides the suspension, Jason is to undergo sensitivity and diversity training as a part of an agreement to return to work. Jason’s suspension began on July 1st.

Jason may yet still lose his job or face further discipline, according to the school’s collective bargaining agreement. According to Pleasant Plains’ School Board Agenda on June 29th, the issue was discussed during executive session. There has been no indication publicly if any further disciplinary actions are to be levied.