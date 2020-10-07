Pleasant Plains Native Participating In SIU Preceptorship Program

A Pleasant Plains native is getting hands on experience through SIU’s School of Medicine. Carlos Garcia will be a guest of Dr. Christopher Martinek with the Springfield Clinic on Wabash Avenue through October 23rd as a part of the school’s Family Medicine Preceptorship Program. Garcia is the husband of Kaitlyn Garcia, and son of Juan and Sylvia Garcia all of Pleasant Plains.

The experience provides an opportunity for students to use their medical knowledge in a clinic setting under the supervision of an experienced physician. The students choose from more than 160 family practice physicians in Illinois for their preceptorship experience. The 8 students currently participating in the preceptorship program will graduate from medical school in May 2022, then pursue advanced training in a specific area of medicine before beginning practice.

Since 1981, 2,720 students have participated in the program, which is offered by the school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine. Since 1975, 3,024 physicians have earned SIU medical degrees. For information, call SIU Medicine’s main number, 217-545-8000, or visit siumed.edu.